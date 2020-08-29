Heavy vehicle driving course for men, women launched

Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah has said that the government aims to provide quality training in heavy vehicle driving to young men and women to meet the demand-supply gap in the State.
He launched a heavy vehicle driving training programme at the RTC complex in Machilipatnam on Saturday. The government wanted to create employment for youth by providing training in heavy vehicle driving across the State. The government would pay the fee on behalf of the trainees.
Even the RTC lacked sufficient number of drivers and the course would help the unemployed get jobs, he said.
The training would be provided to women too, he said, and called upon them to make use of the programme and grab job opportunities in the sector. He said 30% of the jobs in the APSRTC would be reserved for women.
Stone laid
Meanwhile, the Minister laid the foundation stones for works worth ₹77 lakh in Mekavanipalem of Bandar mandal. The government is building a Village Secretariat at a cost of ₹40 lakh, a Rythu Bharosa Kendra at a cost of ₹21.80 lakh and a Health Centre at a cost of ₹15 lakh in the village.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath