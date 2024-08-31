ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy-to-very heavy rainfall to continue in Andhra Pradesh, low pressure area intensifies into depression

Updated - August 31, 2024 10:26 am IST

Published - August 31, 2024 10:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Water level is expected to rise in rivers flowing through coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Godavari and Krishna rivers and their tributaries for the next two days

Nellore Sravani

People braving the rain, as the city experienced a steady downpour in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N.Rao

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy to very heavy rains would continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, as the well-marked low pressure area over Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh coast, intensified into a depression on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Stella, IMD Director, Amaravati, has said it is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, around Saturday midnight.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sounds high alert due to incessant rains

Water level is expected to rise in rivers flowing through coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Godavari and Krishna rivers and their tributaries for the next two days. As per Central Water Commission, Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Suvarnamukhi, Champavathi, Gosthani, Sarada, Varaha, Sabari, Tammileru, Yeleru rivers may see a rise in their water levels. The CWC has given similar warnings for rivers flowing through Telangana as well.

People braving the rain, as the city experienced a steady downpour in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N.Rao

Rough sea condition is likely to prevail over Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal till August 31, while squally wind with speed reaching up to 65 kmph along the coast of North Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the last 24 hours data is yet to be updated on the A.P. State Development Planning Society website as of 9.30 a.m., as per available information the NTR district has recorded 2,639.6 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US