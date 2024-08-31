GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy-to-very heavy rainfall to continue in Andhra Pradesh, low pressure area intensifies into depression

Water level is expected to rise in rivers flowing through coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Godavari and Krishna rivers and their tributaries for the next two days

Updated - August 31, 2024 10:26 am IST

Published - August 31, 2024 10:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
People braving the rain, as the city experienced a steady downpour in Vijayawada on Friday.

People braving the rain, as the city experienced a steady downpour in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N.Rao

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy to very heavy rains would continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, as the well-marked low pressure area over Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh coast, intensified into a depression on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

S. Stella, IMD Director, Amaravati, has said it is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, around Saturday midnight.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sounds high alert due to incessant rains

Water level is expected to rise in rivers flowing through coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Godavari and Krishna rivers and their tributaries for the next two days. As per Central Water Commission, Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Suvarnamukhi, Champavathi, Gosthani, Sarada, Varaha, Sabari, Tammileru, Yeleru rivers may see a rise in their water levels. The CWC has given similar warnings for rivers flowing through Telangana as well.

People braving the rain, as the city experienced a steady downpour in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N.Rao

People braving the rain, as the city experienced a steady downpour in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N.Rao

Rough sea condition is likely to prevail over Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal till August 31, while squally wind with speed reaching up to 65 kmph along the coast of North Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.

While the last 24 hours data is yet to be updated on the A.P. State Development Planning Society website as of 9.30 a.m., as per available information the NTR district has recorded 2,639.6 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

