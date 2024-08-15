ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy to very heavy rain likely in Rayalaseema on August 16

Published - August 15, 2024 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong wind, are likely to occur at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh until August 19, says IMD

Nellore Sravani

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has advised people to exercise caution in view of the forecast of rains and thunderstorms in the next two days.

Citing India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath said moderate to heavy rains were likely to occur in the districts of Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kurnool, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai on August 16 (Friday). Light to moderate rains are likely to occur in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Eluru, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

According to IMD, the Rayalaseema region is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain on August 16, while thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong wind, are likely to occur at isolated places across the State until August 19, under the influence of a trough that at present runs from Konkan to cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea and South Kerala coast.

Mr. Kurmanath said that people should take all precautionary measures before venturing out and should not take shelter under a tree, tower or go near a electricity pole.

