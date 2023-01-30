ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy tax is breaking back of common man in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

January 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The TDP leader points fingers at high fuel prices in the State; ‘Yuva Galam’ gets good response in Palamaneru constituency

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with an elderly woman during the ‘Yuva Galam’ walkathon in Palamaner constituency in Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The difference in the price of fuel sold in Andhra Pradesh when compared to other states came to the fore once again on Monday at ‘Yuvagalam’, the state-wide walkathon undertaken by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

While walking along the Karnataka border in Palamaneru constituency, he came across a fuel station where he filled his car as well as several other cars in his convoy. The party cadre shouted ‘Badude Badudu’ even as Mr. Lokesh paid the exorbitant bill from his pocket.  Former Minister and constituency in-charge N. Amarnath Reddy accompanied Mr. Lokesh.

“Petrol is sold for ₹102 per litre in Karnataka, but the same is available at ₹111.50 in Andhra Pradesh. Diesel, which costs ₹88 per litre in Karnataka is being sold at ₹99.27 per litre here. This is how the State government is breaking the common man’s back through such heavy levies,” pointed out Mr. Lokesh, while giving the comparative figures.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh greeting people during his ‘Yuva Galam’ walkathon in Palamaner constituency in Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The price difference is making commuters refuel their vehicles after crossing the border, causing losses to the petrol refuelling stations in Andhra Pradesh. “The people in general and the industries, in particular, are losing heavily due to the heavy tax structure in the State,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Addressing the youth earlier in the day, Mr. Lokesh promised to provide the ‘maximum opportunities’ to the youth in the political arena. “Let us all work to dethrone this rule first (YSRCP) and bring back the cycle regime (TDP),” he told the unemployed youth who complained to him about the lack of jobs that triggered migration to Karnataka.

The TDP leader had a meeting with the leaders of Vaddera community, who alleged lack of economical and political representation. On their demand to be recognised as Scheduled Tribes (ST), Mr. Lokesh recalled the Satyapal Committee formed during the Chandrababu Naidu regime to study the problems of the community. He sought to know why the panel report had not been published yet.

