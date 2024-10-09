Heavy rush seen atop Indrakeeladri on Mula Nakshatram day

Heavy rush was seen at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam since dawn with thousands of devotees visiting the temple to have darshan of the deity on Mula nakshatram (star) day on Wednesday (October 9. 2024)

More than 2 lakh devotees are expected to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi, who was adorned as Sri Saraswathi Devi alankaram.

Devotees from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha and other States will visit Indrakeeladri during Dasara Navarathri Utsavams and offer vows to Goddess Durga Devi.

Collector G. Srijana, Police Commissioner S. V. Rajashekar Babu, temple Executive Officer K. S. Rama Rao and other officials reviewed arrangements for Mula Nakshatram, the seventh day of Navarathri Utsavams on Wednesday.

With Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visiting the temple at 3 p.m. to offer silk clothes to the deity, police stepped up security.

The Endowments Department officials stopped Antaralayam, VVIP and VIP Darshanams, and all lines are free Darshanam lines on Wednesday.

“About 110 holding areas were arranged along the queue lines to control the rush. In-charge officers of all 36 sectors were put on alert,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu told The Hindu.