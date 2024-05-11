GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rush in buses and stations, traffic jams at toll gates on national highways

Many voters, who migrated to neighbouring States, are returning home to exercise their franchise in their native villages in Andhra Pradesh

Published - May 11, 2024 10:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Pandit Nehru Bus Station is chock-a-block with people heading home to exercise their franchise on Saturday in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Pandit Nehru Bus Station is chock-a-block with people heading home to exercise their franchise on Saturday in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Several voters, who migrated to the neighbouring States thronged their native places in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, to exercise their franchise on polling day — May 13 (Monday).

First-time voters studying in various educational institutions outside of their homes, and other electors who live in other States were seen returning to their native villages, cities and towns to cast their votes.

“We are returning to our native village in Krishna district to vote. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway was packed with electors returning to their homes,” said a voter, L. Ravi Krishna, who was returning to Kankipadu on a car.

Voters throng the Pandit Nehru Bus Station on Saturday.

Voters throng the Pandit Nehru Bus Station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Many voters were seen returning from Tamil Nadu to A.P. and heavy rush was seen at the toll gates en-route. The bus stations and the railway stations were packed with passengers. “As it was the weekend and to cast our votes on May 13, we are coming to Vijayawada with our families. Heavy rush was seen in all the trains,” said a voter, B. Ramya.

Voters’ rush from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities to different districts in A.P. is expected to continue on May 12 (Sunday), said the police patrolling the National Highways.

