Heavy rush in buses and stations, traffic jams at toll gates on national highways

Several voters, who migrated to the neighbouring States thronged their native places in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, to exercise their franchise on polling day — May 13 (Monday).

First-time voters studying in various educational institutions outside of their homes, and other electors who live in other States were seen returning to their native villages, cities and towns to cast their votes.

“We are returning to our native village in Krishna district to vote. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway was packed with electors returning to their homes,” said a voter, L. Ravi Krishna, who was returning to Kankipadu on a car.

Many voters were seen returning from Tamil Nadu to A.P. and heavy rush was seen at the toll gates en-route. The bus stations and the railway stations were packed with passengers. “As it was the weekend and to cast our votes on May 13, we are coming to Vijayawada with our families. Heavy rush was seen in all the trains,” said a voter, B. Ramya.

Voters’ rush from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities to different districts in A.P. is expected to continue on May 12 (Sunday), said the police patrolling the National Highways.