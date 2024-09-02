Heavy rains lead to extensive crop damage in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh

Due to the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, the Kurnool district has experienced continuous downpour over the past three days, leading to flooding in many areas affecting normal life.

The downpour, particularly in Yemmiganur, Aspari, and Kosigi mandals, has resulted in significant damage to groundnut, cotton, chili, and other crop fields. In Kosigi mandal’s Chintakunta village, hundreds of acres of chili crop have been submerged, while in Aspari mandal’s Chirumanu Doddi village, approximately 2,000 acres of tomato fields have been affected. Several roads in the rural side between Kurnool and Nandyal district were damaged, and water is flowing over causeways in many places.

The damage extends to other areas, with significant crop damage reported in Emmiganoor and Gonegandla mandals, where the flooding has submerged extensive farm fields. An estimated 30,000 acres of crops were damaged in the Emmiganoor division alone, and officials are yet to assess the crop damage across the Kurnool district.

The situation is exacerbated by the closure of key transportation routes, including the Srisailam Ghat Road, due to landslips and storm-related damage. As a result, local authorities have set up a control room and instructed the Police, Revenue, and Irrigation department officials to remain vigilant in addressing the challenges posed by the inclement weather.

The severity of the situation is felt through the hardships faced by the farmers due to the extensive crop damage. This has prompted calls for swift action from the authorities to mitigate the impact on the agricultural sector. Efforts are under way to address the immediate assistance and support needed by the affected communities, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the sky remained overcast all over the Kurnool district, which witnessed a downpour on Sunday night, continuing till the early hours of Monday.

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha instructed the officials to expedite the assessment of damages to the crops.