Heavy rains lash Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains lashed Vizianagaram, Rajam, Cheepurupali, Saluru and other places of Vizianagaram district on Sunday (Spetember 8). Following the incessant rains that lashed the region for the last few days, almost all low lying areas were inundated on Sunday.

A house collapsed in Ramakrishnapuram street of Vizianagaram, leaving the residents injured. Some of the injured were shifted to Visakhapatnam for treatment.

A portion of the ceiling of the Collectorate building fell due to the rains. Reacting to reports of breach to Peddacheruvu tank located in heart of Vizianagaram, Collector B. R. Ambedkar reviwed the situation and clarified that there was no threat of flooding from the tank. He inspected several areas and directed Municipal and Revenue staff to be alert for the next couple of days with the forecast of heavy rains on Monday (September 9) and Tuesday (September 10) too. The district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday (September 9).

“We request people not to believe rumours. However, they needed to be cautious and should not travel on causeways and culverts when water is flowing over them. We posted Revenue and Iofficials in sensitive places to prevent travel on those places,” said Mr. Ambedkar.

With continuous inflows to Thatipudi reservoir, the irrigation officials released water from the reservoir after alerting people of low lying areas. People struggled a lot in Regidi Amudalavalasa and other places due to the heavy downpour and discharge of water from Madduvalasa reservoir.

The district received 1230.6 mm rainfall on Sunday (September 8) between 8.30 am to 2 pm. Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector A. Shyamprasad reviewed the situation at Jhanjavati rubber dam, Vottigedda reservoir and other places. He said that the situation was under control as inflows were not abnormal in spite of heavy rains. According to him a control room (08963-293046) was set up in Collector’s office. Video conferences were being conducted for revenue, irrigation and mandal level officers for the effective monitoring of the situation.

CPI(M) leader Reddi Shankara Rao and other leaders urged the officials to provide compensation and essential goods for rain affected families and persons who received injuries due to collapse of houses. He urged them to send people to relief camps immediately with forecast of heavy rains for the next two days.

