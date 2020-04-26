Heavy rains lash Tirupati

Heavy rains lashed the pilgrim city of Tirupati on Saturday afternoon, resulting in overflowing of drains and water-logging on the roads. It came as a huge relief to people from the summer heat, which kept soaring since the first week of April.
In Tirupati rural mandal, drainage overflowed at Vaikuntapuram, Padmavathi Nagar and Lakshmipuram junctions.
Heavy rain was also reported in the surrounding villages. Some trees were uprooted on the Tirumala bypass and Renigunta roads and there was an interruption in power supply.
The western mandals of Mulakalacheruvu, Tamballapalle and B.Kothakota also received rainfall ranging from 26 mm to 8 mm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.