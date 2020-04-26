Heavy rains lash Tirupati

Heavy rains lashed the pilgrim city of Tirupati on Saturday afternoon, resulting in overflowing of drains and water-logging on the roads. It came as a huge relief to people from the summer heat, which kept soaring since the first week of April.

In Tirupati rural mandal, drainage overflowed at Vaikuntapuram, Padmavathi Nagar and Lakshmipuram junctions.

Heavy rain was also reported in the surrounding villages. Some trees were uprooted on the Tirumala bypass and Renigunta roads and there was an interruption in power supply.

The western mandals of Mulakalacheruvu, Tamballapalle and B.Kothakota also received rainfall ranging from 26 mm to 8 mm.