Heavy rains lash several areas in Krishna, NTR districts

July 04, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

People of Krishna and NTR districts heaved a sigh of relief as heavy rains lashed the districts and brought down the temperature on Monday evening.

Even in the month of July, Vijayawada and Machilipatnam have been witnessing above normal temperatures. On Monday, the maximum temperature in Vijayawada was 38.4 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees higher than the normal temperature.

Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred continually from evening till night at many places in both districts. According to the A.P. State Development Planning Society, as of 8 p.m., Machilipatnam received 56.5 mm rainfall while Vuyyuru received 49.25 mm rainfall.

Other mandals including Kruthivennu, Guduru, Movva, Pamarru, Ghantasala, Gudivada, Pedana received over 10 mm to 45 mm rainfall. Meanwhile in NTR district, Vijayawada received 9.75 mm rainfall while Ibrahimpatnam received 13.25 mm rainfall.

On the flipside, people in Vijayawada faced inconveniences due to waterlogged roads and overflowing drains. Several roads including MG Road were inundated, giving a tough time to pedestrians and motorists.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is very likely to continue during the next four days in the districts.