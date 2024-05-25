ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh under Cyclone Remal impact

Published - May 25, 2024 10:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal would continue to move further northward and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday morning

P Sujatha Varma
Roads inundated in Auto Nagar of Vijayawada due to heavy rains on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Many parts of Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rains preceded by thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on Saturday, May 25, under the impact of Cyclone Remal.

The weather department attributed the rains to the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

Reports said the deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal would continue to move further northward and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday morning. By Sunday midnight, it will cross the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, between Sagar Island and Khepupara, as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph.

In Vijayawada city, many low-lying areas were inundated, causing heavy inconvenience to the residents. Even busy roads were under a sheet of water, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists to navigate through water-logged areas.

People battled their way through inundated roads in many places. Many districts across the State have been put on high alert, and farmers have been warned of the hazards of thunderstorms on farms and livestock.

