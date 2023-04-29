ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains lash many parts of State, may continue for three more days

April 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Rain water stagnates on the main road near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Heavy rains lashed various parts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, and the maximum temperatures have come down all over the State. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail for a few more days in the State.

Heavy downpour occurred in various areas of Krishna and Palnadu districts, while several other areas in the coastal districts of Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Guntur, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Eluru, East Godavari, Prakasam received heavy rain. Kurnool of Rayalaseema region also received heavy rain.

As per the real-time data by AP State Planning Development Society, Savalyapuram mandal in Palnadu district received 123.5 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. while Gannavaram (Airport station) and Ungutur in Krishna district received 116 mm and 102.25 mm respectively.

Other mandals which recorded more than 50 mm rainfall included Gannavaram (72.25 mm), Butchayyapeta (68 mm), Telaprolu (63 mm), Adoni (58.75 mm), Pamidimukkala (55.75 mm), Thulluru (54.75 mm), Bapulapadu (54.75 mm), Prathipadu (53.5 mm), Nunna (52 mm), Sankhavaram (50.75 mm) and Nidamarru (50.5 mm).

Many areas in districts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitharama Raju, West Godavari, Anantapur, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati and Nandyal received light to moderate rain.

Due to thundershowers and cloudy weather maximum temperatures across the State came down. Kadapa and Tuni recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. The temperatures across various places in the State was: Vijayawada (37.8), Tirupati (37.0), Machilipatnam (37.0), Kakinada (36.9), Nandyal (36.7), Ongole (36.7), Nandigama (36.6), Bapatla (36.5), Nellore (36.5), Anantapur (36.4), Kurnool (35.6), Visakhapatnam (35.5), Amaravati (34.7), Kalingapatnam (34.2) and Narsapur (34.0).

Forecast

As per India Meteorological Department’s forecast, fairly widespread rainfall is very likely on Sunday in NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Tirupati and Chittoor, while scattered rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.

On Monday, the north coastal and Godavari region districts and all the Ralayaseema districts are very likely to receive fairly wide-spread or widespread rainfall. Krishna and Bapatla districts are also very likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall, while NTR, Palnadu, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore are likely to receive scattered rainfall. Similar weather conditions are very likely to occur on May 2 and May 3.

