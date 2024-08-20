GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rains lash Kurnool district, streams and canals overflow

Approximately ₹20 lakhs worth of crops were waterlogged due to the breach of a tank in Kosigi, leading to significant damage

Published - August 20, 2024 06:22 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Kurnool district experienced substantial rainfall from Monday night to Tuesday morning, causing streams and canals to overflow in several areas, particularly in the Western parts of the region.

Approximately ₹20 lakhs worth of crops were waterlogged due to the breach of a tank in Kosigi, leading to significant damage.

This also led to disruptions in transport at numerous villages, the overflowing Vedavati river caused a standstill of traffic on the Kurnool-Bellary highway. Flood waters also overflowed on the Hagari and Vedavati rivers in Holagunda mandal, severely impacting traffic toward Kadapa, Hyderabad, and Karnataka. Following heavy overnight rain, the bends in Uparal village in Kauthalam mandal overflowed.

The heavy rainfall in Pattikonda is expected to bring significant flood waters into the Gajuladinne project in Chinnahulti. ‘

The recorded rainfall in the Western region included Mantralayam mandal (189.8 mm), Kosigi (96.2 mm), Kauthalam (66.4 mm), Pedakadubur (55.6 mm), Adoni (48.2 mm) Gonegandla (44.2 mm), Holagunda (42.8 mm), Nandavaram (14.6 mm), Yemmiganur (9.6 mm). The total rainfall for the Kurnool division was 567.4 mm.

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool / rains / Monsoon

