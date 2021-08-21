Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains lash Krishna, Guntur

Motorists seen using an umbrella to protect themselves from the rain in Visakhapatnam on Friday, August 20, 2021.   | Photo Credit: DEEPAK K.R.

There was heavy rainfall in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Krishna and Guntur, on August 21 due to a trough from the cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha in Maharastra to north coastal Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Coastal A.P.

Cloudbursts were reported in Vijayawada and Krishna district at around 8 a.m. even as rainfall continued.

According to the A.P. State Development Planning Society, Nagayalanka in Krishna recorded 108.7 mm rainfall on August 21 as of 10 a.m. Vijayawada witnessed about 50 mm rainfall.

Repalle, Mangalagiri, Ponnuru, Tenali and other mandals in Guntur also witnessed heavy rainfall. Mandals in Chittoor, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall.

As per India Meteorological Department’s forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely in many parts of the coastal districts in the next three days.


