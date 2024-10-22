Heavy rains lash A.P.’s Anantapur

Heavy rains lashed Anantapur town and other parts of the district since Monday (October 21, 2024) night inundating several residental areas in the town. Traffic on the busy Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway-44 was hit as rain water flowed over the road at Penukonda.

The rains which started around 11 pm on Monday continued till Tuesday (October 22, 2024) morning. The Pandameru stream on the outskirts of Anantapur overflowed inundating several parts of the town.

People in low-lying areas in Anantapur were shifted to safer places.

At Guttur in Penukonda mandal, the rain water flowed over the highway and traffic came to a standstill for a few hours. Police rushed to the spot and are monitoring the situation.

At Kanaganapalle, the overflowing waters from Muktapur tank flooded the highway and also entered a local petrol filling station.