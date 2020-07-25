Heavy rains in Kurnool, Anantapur affect normal life, disrupt traffic

Heavy rains in Anantapur and Kurnool districts affected normal life and disrupted traffic on Gooty-Bellary National Highway No. 63 on the morning of July 25 as water overflowed from the under-construction culvert at Rajapuram. In Kurnool district, the Hundri river registered a flow of 20,000 cusecs in Kurnool town and a warning was issued that it could rise up to 40,000 cusecs, threatening to inundate low-lying areas by evening, even as heavy rain continued in its catchment areas.

The Municipal Corporation in Kurnool alerted people in low-lying areas and kept a watch on the water flow in the Hundri. The district recorded an average of 29.3 mm rainfall till July 24 morning.

The Gajuladinne Project recorded a water level of 376.90 m, with a gross storage of 4300 mcft, and was getting an inflow of 60,000 cusecs (at Alarudinne bridge gauge). The 4th and 5th gates were raised to 4 m and 39,868 cusecs of water was released. The 1st gate was raised to 2.50 m and 6th gate to 1.30 m. Water was released from the Left Main Canal (90 cusecs) and RMC (50 cusecs). Another 10 cusecs water was released into summer storage tanks.

Kurnool district recorded 243.4 mm rainfall this season till July 25, against a normal of 117 mm — an excess of 108%.

While Anantapur district recorded 20 mm average rainfall, Guntakal mandal alone registered 98 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on July 25, leading to several rivulets overflowing and communication to several villages in Gooty and Guntakal mandals getting snapped.

The traffic on the Bellary-Krishnapatnam Highway was affected, with people unable to commute between Guntakal and Gooty. The district received 253.7 mm rain this season against a normal of 120 mm, registering an excess of 110.5%.

Several lorries were stranded on both sides of the culvert at Rajapuram village as the police regulated and diverted the traffic.

Heavy rain was reported from D. Hirehal and Bommanahal mandals in Anantapur district.