GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh: residents struggle as flood water enters homes, huts submerged in Anantapur district

Anantapur receives 80.2 cm rainfall on Monday; around 100 huts erected by the underprivileged people on the outskirts of the city, are completely inundated, leaving the residents homeless

Published - October 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Hareesh P
A woman attempting to clear out the flood water from her home following incessant rains near Tadakaleru in Anantapur district on Tuesday.

A woman attempting to clear out the flood water from her home following incessant rains near Tadakaleru in Anantapur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Heavy and continuous rains through Monday night left several residential areas in Anantapur inundated while streams and rivulets overflowed on Tuesday.

Sri Sathya Sai district received 190.2 cm rainfall while Anantapur received 80.2 cm rainfall on Monday. Traffic on the busy Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway (NH) came to a standstill as rain water flooded the highway near Penukonda. Police shifted people outside of inundated colonies in Anantapur town. No casualties were reported from both districts.

Anantapur District Collector V. Vinod Kumar reviewed the situation from the command control room and informed that several areas including, Anantapur Urban and Rural areas, Raptadu, Atmakur, Upparapalli, Jagananna Colony, Auto Nagar, Vincent D. Paul and Pandameru, have been inundated. Residential areas abutting the Padameru stream were the worst effected, he added.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh toured the Artists Colony, Vicent D. Paul school area, Gurudas Colony, TV Tower and Auto Nagar on the Ananapur-Kadiri NH and interacted with the affected people. He monitored the situation in the inundated areas using drones and directed police officials to ensure that the people are not subjected to any inconvenience.

Peoples’ struggle

Inhabitants of the affected areas are struggling as rain water has seeped into their homes. “We were sleeping in our house when the neighbours alerted us around 2.30 am about the flooding of our locality. Within few minutes, the water entered our houses,” a woman from Auto Nagar said.

Anantapur MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad along with the local administration also visited the affected areas and directed officials to shift the people to the relief centre at Electricity Guest House. Those who were moved to the relief centre were provided with breakfast, lunch and water. TDP leader Paritala Sriram also toured the Anantapur Rural area.

Meanwhile, the water also inundated the 100-odd huts which were erected by the underprivileged people on the outskirts of the city. “There was no time for us to shift our belongings. It was a heavy downpour and the water started entering our houses around 4 a.m. We shifted what ever we can but are left homeless now,’’ said Prasad, a daily wage worker.

A view of the huts completely submerged after the Pandameru river overflowed following heavy rains, in Anantapur district on Tuesday.

A view of the huts completely submerged after the Pandameru river overflowed following heavy rains, in Anantapur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Anantapur MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad along with the local administration visited the affected areas and asked people to shift to the relief centre set up at Electricity Guest House. Those who were moved to the relief centre were provided with breakfast, lunch and water. TDP leader Paritala Sriram toured the Anantapur Rural area and interacted with the locals.

Meanwhile, film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who was on his way to Anantapur to participate in a private event, was also stuck in traffic on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad NH near Penukonda.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.