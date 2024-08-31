Heavy rains hamper distribution of pensions under NTR Bharosa scheme in Andhra Pradesh

The scheduled distribution of social security pensions in Andhra Pradesh under the NTR Bharosa scheme began on Saturday, but it was severely hampered by heavy rains in various parts of the State.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave liberty to the staff of the village and ward secretariats to disburse the pensions over the next couple of days in places where they could not make the payments due to the difficulty caused by the downpour.

He instructed the District Collectors not to mount pressure on the staff to distribute the pensions on August 31 itself, or assign any targets thereof.

Ministers and MLAs participated in the pension distribution in other areas from the early hours, but Mr. Naidu had to call off his visit to Orvakal village in Kurnool district, where he was to personally give away pensions to some beneficiaries at their doorstep, in order to monitor the situation created by the incessant rains.

The government advanced the distribution of the pensions from September 1 to August 31, as the former happened to be a public holiday (Sunday).