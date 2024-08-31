GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rains hamper distribution of pensions under NTR Bharosa scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu calls off his visit to Orvakal village in Kurnool to disburse pensions to a few at their doorstep in order to monitor the situation arising out of incessant rains in State; government advances disbursal of the social security benefit to August 31 as September 1 is a public holiday being Sunday

Published - August 31, 2024 06:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas disbursing pension to a beneficiary, at Jiyyannavalasa of Bondapalli mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas disbursing pension to a beneficiary, at Jiyyannavalasa of Bondapalli mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The scheduled distribution of social security pensions in Andhra Pradesh under the NTR Bharosa scheme began on Saturday, but it was severely hampered by heavy rains in various parts of the State.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave liberty to the staff of the village and ward secretariats to disburse the pensions over the next couple of days in places where they could not make the payments due to the difficulty caused by the downpour.

He instructed the District Collectors not to mount pressure on the staff to distribute the pensions on August 31 itself, or assign any targets thereof.

Ministers and MLAs participated in the pension distribution in other areas from the early hours, but Mr. Naidu had to call off his visit to Orvakal village in Kurnool district, where he was to personally give away pensions to some beneficiaries at their doorstep, in order to monitor the situation created by the incessant rains.

The government advanced the distribution of the pensions from September 1 to August 31, as the former happened to be a public holiday (Sunday).

