Heavy rains cause floods in Srikakulam district

Incessant rains caused floods to many rivers including Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Bahuda and others although the situation was under control. The rivers which have been in spate for the last one week received huge inflows on September 13 too with the downpour within Srikakulam district limits, apart from catchment areas of the neighbouring Odisha State.

Nagavali river received around 30,000 cusecs of water followed by Bahuda with 20,000 cusecs. Irrigation officials are discharing excess water of Vamsadhara river from Gotta barrage.

Meanwhile, rains have thrown people’s life out of gear in Srikakulam town with the breaches to nearby tanks. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B.Lathkar and other officials visited Pedapadu and other areas to review relief operations including improvement of drainage system. Srikakulam town received 58.8mm rainfall by Tuesday morning. Gara mandal received the highest rainfall of 128.4mm followed by Polaki with 64.2mm.

Narasannapeta, Amadalavalasa and other towns and mandal head quarters witnessed heavy downpour. Mr. Shrikesh directed officials to be alert for a couple of days to prevent untoward incidents due to floods and heavy rains.