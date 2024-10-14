Heavy rain inundates Nellore district, officials told to make preventive arrangements

Several areas were waterlogged and roads were inundated due to heavy rainfall in Nellore district on Monday, causing inconvenience to households, pedestrians and motorists alike. Rain water entered into the houses in some residential areas, including Sundaraiah Nagar and Indiramma Colony and electrical wires were cut in areas like Shantinagar, A.V.K. Estate and Chanukyapuri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather conditions are particularly harsh to those living in low lying areas of the district as well as daily wage workers. The drains and canals were overflowing near Trunk Road and the rainwater stagnated in vacant plots in Revenue Colony near Udumula Canal Bridge.

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana directed the district officials to make advance arrangements for relief measures in case of a cyclone threat. He suggested the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the officials of Municipal Corporation, Revenue, Police and Disaster Management departments to remain alert round-the-clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy along with his brother Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy toured the constituency, and advised the locals across various areas to be vigilant. He also issued orders to the civic officials to clear rainwater stagnation in the low-lying areas by using earth moving equipment.

As per the directions from Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja, the engineering staff of the civic body removed the waste obstructions in the major drains near Kanuparthipadu National Highway. The ramp on the canal at MGB Mall was removed with the help of proclainers to avoid any issues in rainwater flow into the drainage. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders also asked the civic body officials to clear the drain rain water in YSR Nagar, 21 and 22 Divisions of the constituency.

In the wake of lightening and thunderstorm alert for the following three days in the district by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), YSR Congress Party leaders (YSRCP) Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy also urged the people to remain indoors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.