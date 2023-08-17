ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall likely in north coastal A.P. on August 18

August 17, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 18 (Friday), while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning have been predicted for the next four days at isolated places in the State.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation over northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same area during the next 12 hours, as per a release on Thursday afternoon.

