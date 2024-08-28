ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall likely in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh as low pressure brews over Bay of Bengal

Published - August 28, 2024 05:03 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Yellow and orange warnings issued to south Odisha; fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further orders

V. Kamalakara Rao

A low pressure is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal by August 29, suggests weather forecast reports, adding that heavy rain is likely to occur in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh until August 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sky remained overcast on August 27 (Tuesday), bringing down the day temperatures. Low tropospheric westerly winds prevailed over the State.

“With the weather system path towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall under the influence of the brewing low-pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal is expected in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh until August 31. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further orders,” India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati Director S. Stella told The Hindu.

According to the meteorologists, the weather system is likely to move west-north-westwards close to south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the subsequent two days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Yellow and orange warnings have been issued to Odisha for rain from August 28, but it is too early to issue such warnings for the north coastal Andhra Pradesh. If the weather system moves towards north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, similar warnings may be issued here too,” said a senior meteorologist at Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US