Heavy rainfall likely in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh as low pressure brews over Bay of Bengal

A low pressure is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal by August 29, suggests weather forecast reports, adding that heavy rain is likely to occur in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh until August 31.

The sky remained overcast on August 27 (Tuesday), bringing down the day temperatures. Low tropospheric westerly winds prevailed over the State.

“With the weather system path towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall under the influence of the brewing low-pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal is expected in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh until August 31. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further orders,” India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati Director S. Stella told The Hindu.

According to the meteorologists, the weather system is likely to move west-north-westwards close to south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the subsequent two days.

“Yellow and orange warnings have been issued to Odisha for rain from August 28, but it is too early to issue such warnings for the north coastal Andhra Pradesh. If the weather system moves towards north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, similar warnings may be issued here too,” said a senior meteorologist at Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam.

