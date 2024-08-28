GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rainfall likely in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh as low pressure brews over Bay of Bengal

Yellow and orange warnings issued to south Odisha; fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further orders

Published - August 28, 2024 05:03 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

A low pressure is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal by August 29, suggests weather forecast reports, adding that heavy rain is likely to occur in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh until August 31.

The sky remained overcast on August 27 (Tuesday), bringing down the day temperatures. Low tropospheric westerly winds prevailed over the State.

“With the weather system path towards Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall under the influence of the brewing low-pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal is expected in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh until August 31. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further orders,” India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati Director S. Stella told The Hindu.

According to the meteorologists, the weather system is likely to move west-north-westwards close to south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the subsequent two days.

“Yellow and orange warnings have been issued to Odisha for rain from August 28, but it is too early to issue such warnings for the north coastal Andhra Pradesh. If the weather system moves towards north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, similar warnings may be issued here too,” said a senior meteorologist at Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.