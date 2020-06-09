Heavy rainfall in store for coastal A.P.

The southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into several States in the next 48 hours, according to the IMD.

A low pressure area has formed over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the same region. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become well marked during the next 48 hours.

Thunderstorm and lightning are likely at isolated places over north-coastal AP and Yanam. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari districts and heavy rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts of north-coastal AP and Yanam and at isolated places in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore on June 10, 11 and 12 and at isolated places over Rayalaseema on June 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has warned of squally weather, with wind speed reaching 45-55 km/hr along and off coastal AP till June 12 evening. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea along and off coastal A.P.