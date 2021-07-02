Heavy rainfall in many parts of Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

02 July 2021 00:32 IST

District receives an average of 29.5 mm of rain; power supply disrupted at many places

Heavy downpour lashed several parts of the Krishna district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The district received an average rainfall of 29.5 mm in the past 24 hours as of 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the rainfall bulletin issued by the district administration.

Over 36 of the 50 mandals in the district received at least 10 mm rainfall while a few mandals in the western part of the district received no rainfall.

Advertising

Advertising

Kaikaluru received 96.8 mm rainfall, the highest, while Mandavalli received 92.4 mm, Mudinepalli received 84.4 mm and Penamaluru received 80.4 mm rainfall.

Vijayawada Urban and Vijayawada Rural mandals received 11.2 mm rainfall each.

Meanwhile, according to India Meteorological Department's Vijayawada-Gannavaram station reported 99 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Following the downpour and lightning around midnight, power supply in several areas in and around the city was interrupted. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places on Thursday too.

On the other hand, the district witnessed above normal temperatures on Wednesday with a four- degree deviation and recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, and on Thursday the maximum temperature came down to 32.2 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD forecast, the next 48 hours will also witness similar weather conditions with cloudy skies and a few spells of rain or thundershowers.