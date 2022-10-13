Heavy rainfall hits Anantapur; 16-wheeler gets washed away, six colonies still under water

A 16-wheel heavy lorry that was travelling from Anantapur towards Tadipatri on National Highway No.544D slipped from the causeway at Bukkarayasamudram village on Anantapur’s outskirts, on October 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Heavy rainfall in Anantapur, Rayadurg, and Bukkarayasamudram Mandals in 24 hours ending October 13 morning led to further water inflow into Pandameru, Thadakaleru, and Nadimivanka that kept many houses and six colonies inundated.

Anantapur Mandal received 154.2 mm of rain, followed by 136 mm in Rayadurg and 112 mm in Bukkarayasamudram, adding to the woes of the people in Anantapur city.

A 16-wheel heavy lorry from Bengaluru which was travelling from Anantapur towards Tadipatri on the National Highway No.544D slipped from the causeway at Bukkarayasamudram village on Anantapur’s outskirts at 10 a.m. However, a police team led by Bukkarayasamudram Circle Inspector D. Ramu rescued the vehicle’s driver with the help of ropes and JCBs.

The water flow, which was 3 feet above the causeway from Oct. 12, had come down to two feet and hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides were sent through the causeway. The lorry driver, who was fully drunk, was not able to hold on to the steering wheel properly and the vehicle plunged towards the left and into the water flow.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department personnel, with the help of JCBs, boats and five teams, rescued around 50 people in the Rajaka Colony, and kept a continuous watch on the ever-rising water level in the city.

Some people were sent in tractors to rehabilitation centres. One person from Rajaka Colony had to be shifted to the Government General Hospital in an ambulance as he was having high sugar levels and was totally down.

The Fire Department personnel advised the people to either shift from their homes, which were inundated, or go to the neighbouring buildings, which was safe.

The SDRF teams worked closely with the Police and Fire Department personnel to rescue people.