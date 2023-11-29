Heavy rainfall forecast for four days in South Coastal and Rayalaseema regions from December 2

November 29, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions will see heavy to very heavy rainfall for four days from December 2 to 5 due to the likelihood of the formation of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has also forecast extremely heavy rainfall in these regions on December 4, and across the State on December 5.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are likely at isolated places across the State on these days. Light to moderate showers will begin from November 30 (Thursday) at isolated places in the State.

The IMD, in a release, said there was a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea, and that it was likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 30. Thereafter, it was likely to move north-westwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around December 2.

In view of the cyclone, the IMD issued a note of caution to the farmers to harvest crops immediately.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar said fishermen who ventured into the sea should return immediately, and farmers should take appropriate measures to prevent crop damage.

