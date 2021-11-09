Heavy rainfall expected in South Coastal, Rayalaseema regions in Andhra Pradesh

Most places in Andhra Pradesh to witness light to moderate rainfall till November 11

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea, the Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra regions (Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts) of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations for the next three days starting November 9.

During the same period, both the regions are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places. Also, thunderstorms with lightning will likely occur in isolated locations. In the north coastal region heavy rainfall is likely to occur for two days from November 10.

As the coast is likely to witness squally weather with wind speed up to 40-50 kmph fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast till November 11, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the next 12 hours the cyclonic circulation is very likely to form into a low-pressure which is likely to concentrate into a depression and reach near the north Tamilnadu coast in the early hours of November 11.