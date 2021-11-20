Heavy rainfall alert for Krishna district

Vijayawada

20 November 2021 01:44 IST

Devotees asked not to take holy dip in view of rough weather

Heavy to moderate rains lashed many parts of Krishna district since Thursday night, with officials sounding an alert for further heavy rainfall. Collector J. Nivas asked the public not to stay in dilapidated buildings and asked villagers staying in low-lying areas to shift to higher ground.

In a video-conference held on Friday, Mr. Nivas directed officials of the Revenue, Medical and Health, Irrigation, Fire, Police and Fisheries Departments to be on alert in the villages.

The district received an average rainfall of 11.6 mm in the last 24 hours. Avanigadda received 74.2mm, Nagayalanka 46.8mm, Machilipatnam 40.6, Koduru 39.2, Pamarru 32.4 and Mopidevi 27mm rainfall.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said that there was no entry for devotees into Manginapudi, Hamsaladevi, Koduru and other beaches for observing the Kartika Pournami festival. Devotees were requested not to go into the Krishna river and canals for taking a holy dip.

“Police pickets have been arranged at Manginapudi, Peddapatnam and other beaches as the sea is rough. Devotees are requested to cooperate with the police,” said Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sk. Masum Basha.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th battalion commander Zahid Khan said that the force has so far rescued 80 people from various places in Rayalaseema region and shifted them to safer places.

“Two teams each of NDRF were deployed in Tirupati and Nellore and one in Kadapa,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu on Friday.

Avanigadda DSP Md. Mahaboob Basha said that all beaches and the Pushkar ghats along the Krishna were closed and patrolling has been intensified along the bunds.