Heavy rain triggers landslips on Tirumala ghat road

The second ghat road leading to the sacred hill abode of Lord Venkateswara experienced landslides at several places in the small hours of Monday.

The town which has been recuperating from the impact of Nivar cyclone was further pounded with heavy rain under the influence of Cyclone Burevi that followed in quick succession. Huge chunks of soil along with boulders fell on the road stretch in the 12th kilometre.

There were no casualties as the ghat road normally remains closed between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Engineering personnel swung into action and cleared the debris.

This apart instances of uprooting of trees along the ghat road and at a couple of places in the town were also reported.