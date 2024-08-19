GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain, thunderstorms in north coastal A.P., Rayalaseema today

Published - August 19, 2024 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightening at few places across north Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Tuesday (August 20) under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood, extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely to be expected in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR and Anantapur on Tuesday.

In view of the IMD’s forecast on Monday (August 19), the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) sounded an alert asking people in these areas to be cautious while venturing out.

While there is no heavy rain forecast for the State from August 22 onwards, thunderstorms, lightening and strong surface winds would continue across north coastal A.P., south coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema until August 23.

As per a bulletin released by the IMD, Amaravati, the State has received ‘normal’ rainfall from August 1 to 19, with the departure from the normal by 4 percent. While the normal rainfall for this month so far has been 86 mm, the State received 82.8 mm rainfall.

Three districts — Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, recorded ‘large deficient’, ten other districts, most of them in north and south coastal A.P., recorded ‘deficient’, while three districts — Anantapur, Chittoor and Sri Sathya Sai received ‘large excess’ rainfall respectively.

