Heavy rain spurs sowing operations in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

21 September 2020 00:18 IST

State recorded excess rain of 27.2% by Sept. 16

Sowing operations have picked up in the State following heavy rains. The total crop acreage stood at 33.14 lakh hectares by September 16 when compared to the target of 39.59 lakh hectares for this kharif. The total cultivated area as on September 9 was 32.39 lakh hectares and the rise in the acreage is attributed to the rain.

The rainfall was normal till September 9. But, the State recorded excess rain in a span of a week. The State recorded 511.8 mm rain from June1 to September 9, which touched 602.6 mm by September 16, an excess of 27.2%.

Baring Srikakulam, all districts have recorded either normal or excess rain, say officials. All major reservoirs in the State had 834.05 tmcft of water as on September 9, which increased to 865.85 tmcft by September 16, when compared to the 686.68 tmcft during the corresponding period last year.

The paddy crop is at nurseries to transplantation and maximum tillering stage. Jowar and bajra are at vegetative to ear formation or harvesting stage. Ragi is at vegetative to tillering stage. Maize is at knee high to tasselling and cob formation stage. Redgram is at vegetative stage, the officials say.

Crop acreage

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy says farm operations are gaining momentum. The target for all crops, including food grains, oilseeds, cotton and sugarcane, this kharif has been set at 39.59 lakh hectares as against the normal acreage of 37.42 lakh hectares.

“Though there was dry spell for about 10 days, the recent rains have covered up and almost all the districts have received good rain so far, bringing cheers to the farmers. The total foodgrain production of 15 crops during kharif increased from 106.51 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 to 120.43 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, an increase of 13%. It is a good sign,” he says.