Heavy rain likely today in north coastal districts of A.P. due to depression

Many places in State receive record amount of rainfall on Saturday

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 10, 2022 21:44 IST

Many places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh are very likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

The low pressure over the west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to the mid-tropospheric levels.

The well-marked low-pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts by Sunday, according to India Meteorological Department's forecast.

Due to this, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the north coastal districts. In the south coastal and Rayalaseema regions, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday several places across the State received a record amount of rainfall.

Srikakulam mandal in Srikakulam district received a cumulative rainfall of 93 mm between morning and 7 p.m.

Poosapatirega of Vizianagaram also received 90.5 mm rainfall while Holagunda of Kurnool, Araku Valley of ASR, Nekarikallu of Palnadu, Pedavegi of Eluru, Koikuntla of Nandyal, Nuzvid of Eluru, Unguturu of Krishna, Bhimavaram of West Godavari and Vijayawada of NTR were among the places that received more than 50mm rainfall.

