Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain likely over State

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over north and south-coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam on September 11 and 12.

A low pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast around September 13. Thunderstorm along with lightning and heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the State as a result.

Thunderstorms are expected to occur over the State on September 13 as well.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Rayalaseema. Rain occurred at isolated places over coastal A.P. and Yanam and at many places over Rayalaseema.

The chief amount of rainfall (in cm) received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday are: Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram) 6, Komarada (Vizianagaram) 6, and Vepada (Vizianagaram) 4 in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In Rayalaseema, Agali (Anantapur) received 5 cm, Madakasira (Anantapur) 5, Nagari (Chittoor) 5, Santhipuram (Chittoor) 5, Amarapuram (Anantapur) 4, Kanekal (Anantapur) 4 and Singanamala (Anantapur) 4.

