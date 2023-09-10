ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next two days

September 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Many places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall and many areas in the south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions are likely to receive isolated and scattered rainfall during the next four days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the coastal Andhra region on September 11 and September 12.

On September 13 and 14, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over the coastal districts.

As per AP’s weather inference, a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal around September 12 and lower troposhperic southwesterly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh currently.

