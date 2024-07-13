GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh in next two days

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority advises people living in low-lying areas to exercise caution

Updated - July 13, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
A vendor selling colourful umbrellas on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

A vendor selling colourful umbrellas on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has sounded an alert in view of the heavy rain forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the State for the next two days.

APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath said that the district administrations had already been instructed to initiate measures as heavy to very heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are expected in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on July 14 and 15 as per the IMD forecast.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal off coastal Andhra Pradesh at 5.8 km above the mean sea level, Mr. Kurmanath said, quoting the IMD forecast, and added that people living in low-lying areas should exercise caution.

As per the APSDMA, moderate to heavy rains are expected in the districts of Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Eluru, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyala, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Tirupati on July 14 (Sunday) and July 15 (Monday), while a few other places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh may receive light to moderate rainfall on both the days.

As per information shared by the A.P. State Development Planning Society, Koyyuru in Alluri Sitharama Raju district received the highest rainfall of 80.75 mm between 8 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. on July 13 (Friday), followed by Anantagiri mandal in the same district and Veeraghattam mandal of Parvatipuram-Manyam (56 mm each).

Farmers and agricultural workers have been advised not to take shelter under trees, electricity poles, towers and in public places as there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. Those in an emergency can dial toll-free numbers 1070, 112, 18004250101 for help.

