Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 06 August 2020 23:36 IST
Heavy rain likely from August 8 in A.P.
Updated: 06 August 2020 23:36 IST
A low pressure area is likely to develop over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around August 9, according to the IMD.
Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in north-coastal A.P. and Yanam on August 8, 9 and 10.
Thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in south-coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on August 8 and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in south-coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on August 9 and 10.
