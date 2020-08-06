Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain likely from August 8 in A.P.

A low pressure area is likely to develop over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around August 9, according to the IMD.

Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in north-coastal A.P. and Yanam on August 8, 9 and 10.

Thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in south-coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on August 8 and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in south-coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on August 9 and 10.

