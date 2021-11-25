Heavy rain left weavers in tatters: Chinta

NELLORE

25 November 2021 01:42 IST

He urges govt. to hand-hold weavers, farmers and farm workers who lost their livelihood

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Wednesday urged the State Government to provide a financial aid of ₹10,000 to every handloom weaver who had been rendered jobless in the wake of heavy rain and flood in the district.

After visiting the house-cum-work sheds of weavers in the handloom town of Venkatagiri, the former Union Minister said thousands of weavers were in dire straits and needed hand-holding from the government to restart production of handloom fabrics.

The kin of those who died in rain-related incidents in the districts of Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur should be provided an enhanced compensation instead of mere ₹5 lakh announced by the government.

Farmers, farm workers and construction workers, who are the worst-hit, should also be provided with an aid of ₹10,000, he said.

‘90% of roads in State unmotorable’

Mr. Chinta Mohan, who also inspected the flood-affected stretch of the Chennai-Kolkata highway near Gudur, said repair work on national highways, State highways and roads under Panchayat Raj department should be taken up on a war footing.

He said 90% of the roads in the State had become unmotorable.

Former Tirupati MP also said that taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu should also apologise to the people of the State for extending support to the three farm bills in Parliament then.

The ruling YSR Congress Party should ensure adoption of a resolution in the State Assembly urging the Centre to implement immediately the big ticket infrastructure projects, promised at the time of bifurcation, he added.