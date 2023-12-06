Heavy rain lashes Vizianagaram district

December 06, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Heavy rains lashed the entire Vizianagaram district for the last couple of days, due to the impact of cyclone Michaung. Although there was no damage to any physical structures, but the rains brought tears to the farmers in several places with inundation of standing crops in Bondapalli, Gantyada, Bhogapuram, Pusapatirega, Vizianagaram, Jami and other mandals. The district received 30.9 mm rainfall on Tuesday and it got 25.1 mm on Monday. On Sunday, it was only 2.7mm.

The total rainfall was 58.7 mm in the last three days. According to latest weather bulletin issued by Cyclone Warning Center of Visakhapatnam, the rains would continue in Vizianagaram district. Life was thrown out of gear with water logging at several places. Water logging caused miseries at railway bridge located between Goods shed and Venkateswara theater junction.

Vizinaagaram municipal authorities took special measures to clear garbage in drainage in several areas including P.W. market, Cantonment and other places. Collector S. Nagalakshmi who reviewed the situation said that the remedial measures were being taken to help farmers who were worried about moisture content in paddy. She said that the government would buy paddy crop at Rythu Bharosa Kendras as per the minimum support price fixed by the government.