Heavy rain lashes several parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain lashed several parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 14, Monday, with the day’s highest of 110.5 mm was recorded at Kodavalur in SPSR Nellore district.

As per the information available on the A.P. State Development Planning Society(APSDPS), that provides realtime rainfall data, Isakapalli and Kavali, both in Nellore district, recorded 109.5 mm and 106.5 mm rainfall respectively from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Bucchireddipalem, Dagadarthi, Bogole and Karedu in the district registered more than 80 mm rainfall.

More than 30 mm rainfall was recorded during the period in Nellore, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and YSR Kadapa districts, with Nellore district receiving the maximum amount of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for the next three days until October 17 in Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. While the orange alert is given for Prakasam, Tirupati and Nellore on October 14 will continue till 16, the same has been extended to other places in the Rayalaseema on October 16 and 17. Meanwhile, all the 26 districts have been put on yellow alert for the next three days.

The IMD said thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and squally winds with the speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph, are also likely in Rayalaseema and South Coastal A.P.

Low pressure area

As per the 12 p.m. IMD bulletin on Monday, a low pressure area was formed over southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 a.m. on Monday and persisted over the same region at 8.30 a.m.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well-marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by October 15. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent two days.

Keeping this in mind, Minister of Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha has said all district administrations have been sounded alert and that NDRF and SDRF teams would be sent in advance to places where damage is expected to be the most. She said rehabilitation shelters have been arranged and control rooms have been set up in all mandals in Rayalaseema.

