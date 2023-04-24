Heavy rain lashes several mandals in Krishna, Vizianagaram districts

April 24, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rain lashed many parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday due to the trough running between cyclonic circulations in the neighbouring States.

Heavy rainfall occurred in several mandals of Krishna and Vizianagaram districts between 8.30 a.m. and 8 p.m..

Nandivada mandal of Krishna district received 69.5 mm rainfall while Rajam of Vizianagaram received 62.25 mm.

Several mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Annamayya, Parvathipuram Manyam, Tirupati, NTR, Chittoor, Bapatla, Srikakulam and other districts received light to moderate rainfall.

India Meteorological Department, Amaravati chief S. Stella said that crop damage was reported in several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh due to thunderstorms and heavy rain.

AP State Disaster Management Authority warned farmers not to venture into the fields to avoid being struck by lightning.

The maximum temperatures in many areas came down due to the change in weather and a similar situation is likely on Tuesday.

In Rayalaseema districts, mercury continued to soar. The maximum temperatures recorded across the State are as follows: Anantapur (41.3), Kadapa (39.8), Nandyal (39.5), Kurnool (38.9), Tirupati (36.7), Nandigama (36.7), Nellore (35.4), Vijayawada (34.8), Machilipatnam (34.4), Kakinada (34.1), Kavali (33.7) and Narsapur (33.6).