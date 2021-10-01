Heavy rain lashes Prakasam

A chilli farmer inspecting his field after heavy rain lashed Koniki village near Inkollu in Prakasam district on Thursday.

ONGOLE

01 October 2021 01:30 IST

Waterlogged roads give hard time to motorists

Heavy rain lashed Ongole and other parts of Prakasam district on Thursday.

After a sunny morning, the sky remained overcast by noon. Heavy showers in the afternoon for more than one hour put to inconvenience many motorists on the arterial roads, including Kurnool road and Trunk road in Ongole. Water from clogged sewer lines overflowed onto the streets.

The handloom town of Chirala also witnessed showers during the day. Motorists had a tough time as roads riddled with potholes in the low-lying areas were under a sheet of water. Denizens had a harrowing time in view of the humid weather.

A trough ran from southeast Bay of Bengal to south Andhra Pradesh at lower tropospheric level and it is likely to persist in the next two to three days. As a result, the wet spell is likely to continue, according to weathermen.

Farmers who have raised dry crops including pulses, were worried. Podili recorded a maximum rain of 22.4 mm followed by Kanigiri(18.6), Mundlamur(17.4), Marripudi(10.2, V.V.Palem(8.2), Kandukur(3.2) and Lingasamudram(1.6).