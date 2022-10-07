Heavy rain lashes Prakasam district of A.P., IMD predicts more rainfall in next three days

Ongole receives more than 140 mm rainfall in about 12 hours; people living in colonies close to Potharaju canal marooned

S. Murali ONGOLE
October 07, 2022 01:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents removing rain water entering into their houses in Ramakrishna Mandir area, close to Guntur road, in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain pounded different parts of Prakasam district under the influence of a weather system that developed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The sky opened late on Wednesday and there was no let-up in the downpour under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lying over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhoods in lower tropospheric levels.

The Sagar hotel centre resembled a swimming pool as the wet spell inundated the arterial Kurnool road for a distance of a few kilometers. People living in the low-lying areas, including the colonies close to Potharaju canal, spent sleepless nights removing water from their homes. The city witnessed more than 140 mm rainfall in about 12 hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 600 families, living close to the overflowing Potharaju canal, including Nehru nagar, NTR colony, Jayaprakash colony, Balaram colony, Balineni Bharat colony were marooned following the unabated rains.

Local people rescued three occupants of a car that was washed away on the N.G.Padu-Upgunturu road as Kothaguntavagu was in spate. Rivulets were also in spate in and around Markapur and Konakanamitla.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, the rain came as a boon for the farmers as the Kharif crop coverage improved to 97% of the normal acreage of 1,71,620 hectares.

The wet spell also gave impetus to the farm operations during rabi cropping season, according to Agriculture Joint Director S. Srinivasa Rao. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) predicted more rains in the next 48 hours under the influence of a trough running from the cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhoods to central parts of northern Uttar Pradesh across Telangana, Vidarbha and west Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric level.

Another cyclonic circulation

Another cyclonic circulation lying over central parts of south Bay of Bengal in middle tropospheric levels will bring isolated very heavy rainfall at several places in the region up to coming Sunday, according to weather bulletin issued by the IMD.

Kanigiri recorded a maximum rainfall of 142.4 mm followed by Konakanamitla (105.4 mm), Cumbum (102.4 mm), Bestavaripeta (98.4mm), Marripudi (90.2 mm), Kumarole (87.4 mm) and N.G.Padu (80.6 mm), according to a report compiled by the Chief Planning Office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Ongole

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app