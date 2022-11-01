Heavy rain lashes Prakasam and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh, IMD predicts more rainfall in 48 hours

Bogolu recorded a heavy rainfall of 138 mm; the current wet spell is highly beneficial for cultivation of crops during rabi season

S. Murali NELLORE/ONGOLE
November 01, 2022 20:47 IST

Heavy rain lashed different parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as the northeast monsoon turned active on Saturday.

Sharp showers in the early hours of Tuesday left low-lying areas in Nellore, Ongole and other places in a sheet of water. Motorcyclists had a tough time driving as rain water submerged the potholes in the colonies close to Potharaju canal in Ongole.

The current wet spell is highly beneficial for cultivation of crops during rabi season. The crop coverage was 14% of 1.68 lakh hectares so far in Prakasam district, according to a report compiled by the agriculture department.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) predicted heavy rain in the next 48 hours under the influence of cyclonic circulation at many places over the region.

Bogolu recorded a heavy rainfall of 138 mm followed by Alluru 134 mm, Vidavalur 114 mm, Indurpeta 110 mm Dagadarthi 98 mm, T.P.Gudur 93 mm, Muthukur 91 mm Kodavalur 89 mm, Kovur 77 mm, Nellore 74 mm, Singarayakonda 68.4 mm, Ongole 56.8 mm, Kothapatnam 55 mm, Tangutur 50.6 mm and Jarugumalli 50.6 mm.

