HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain lashes NTR district

IMD predicts a few more spells of rain and thunderstorms in the next four days in Vijayawada

July 11, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Motorists struggle to drive on the waterlogged roads near Pandit Nehru Bus Stand where a proper stormwater drainage system is not yet in place, in Vijayawada on Monday.

Motorists struggle to drive on the waterlogged roads near Pandit Nehru Bus Stand where a proper stormwater drainage system is not yet in place, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Heavy rain lashed Vijayawada and many other places in NTR district in the early hours of Monday (July 10), leaving many roads waterlogged.  

Water stagnated at many places in the city, including the auto stand near Pandit Nehru Bus Station, causing inconvenience to the public. Municipal workers were seen scooping out the water from the roads early in the morning. 

The showers, however, came as a relief to people in the city, which experienced sultry weather on July 9 (Sunday), with the maximum temperature touching 35 degrees Celsius. 

As per the district administration, Chandarlapadu mandal received the highest rainfall of 90.4 mm, followed by Kanchikacherla (66 mm), Mylavaram (64 mm), Tiruvuru (51.2 mm), Ibrahimpatnam (45.6 mm), and Vijayawada (44.8 mm). Reddigudem mandal received the lowest rainfall of 9.4 mm. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a few more spells of rain and thunderstorms in the next four days in Vijayawada.  

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rains

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.