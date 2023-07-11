Heavy rain lashes NTR district

July 11, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Heavy rain lashed Vijayawada and many other places in NTR district in the early hours of Monday (July 10), leaving many roads waterlogged.

Water stagnated at many places in the city, including the auto stand near Pandit Nehru Bus Station, causing inconvenience to the public. Municipal workers were seen scooping out the water from the roads early in the morning.

The showers, however, came as a relief to people in the city, which experienced sultry weather on July 9 (Sunday), with the maximum temperature touching 35 degrees Celsius.

As per the district administration, Chandarlapadu mandal received the highest rainfall of 90.4 mm, followed by Kanchikacherla (66 mm), Mylavaram (64 mm), Tiruvuru (51.2 mm), Ibrahimpatnam (45.6 mm), and Vijayawada (44.8 mm). Reddigudem mandal received the lowest rainfall of 9.4 mm.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a few more spells of rain and thunderstorms in the next four days in Vijayawada.