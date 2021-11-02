Heavy rain lashes Nellore

Isolated rainfall likely over next 48 hours

Incessant rain lashed different parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as northeast monsoon turned active on Monday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the two districts in the next 48 hours, according to weather officials.

Nellore recorded a heavy rainfall of 80 mm and Kavali 20 mm in SPSR Nellore district. The sky opened up in the morning in Ongole which witnessed steady downpour all through the day.

The current wet spell helped reduce the rainfall deficit to 24.4% in Prakasam district. On an average, the district received 6.9 mm in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Monday, according to a report compiled by the Chief Planning Officer.

Singarayakonda received a maximum rainfall of 64.8 mm followed by Kandukur 64.2 mm, Tangutur 54 mm, Ulavapadu 40.8 mm, V.V.Palem 25.6 mm, Martur 24.2 mm, Yaddanapudi 15.2 mm, Lingasamudram 15.2 mm, Pannalur 12.2 mm, Cumbum 11.2 mm, Addanki 10.4 mm and Ongole 11.4 mm.

The ongoing rain is highly beneficial to standing crops raised in 5.24 lakh acres during kharif, agriculture department officials said. The crop coverage is expected to go up by over 10% to 7.10 lakh acres during rabi season in the district in the wake of the current wet spell as both the cropping seasons overlap in the district. The district has so far recorded 460 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 608.4 mm.