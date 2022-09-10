Heavy rain lashes Krishna, NTR districts; flood level remains high in river

Traffic flow hit in Vijayawada following a downpour for over two hours

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 10, 2022 20:30 IST

Krishna river is in full spate as all the 70 gates of the Prakasam Barrage were lifted in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The first flood warning at Prakasam Barrage across the Krishna river continues as the outflow and inflow remained over four lakh cusecs on Saturday.

For the second consecutive day, the inflow was above four lakh cusecs and the flood level at the barrage was 12.5 feet.

As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, the inflow was at 4.32 lakh cusecs while 4.22 lakh cusecs of the surplus water was being discharged into the sea and 10,153 cusecs into the canals. All 70 gates of the barrage were completely lifted, according to the NTR district administration.

The flood level is likely to increase on Sunday as the outflow at the Srisailam project as of 6 p.m. on Saturday was 4.49 lakh cusecs and at Nagarjuna Sagar Project the outflow was 3.91 lakh cusecs at 2 p.m. At the Dr. KLRS Pulichintala project, the flood discharge at 6 p.m. was 3.42 lakh cusecs and the inflow at 4.18 lakh cusecs was on the rise, according to the Water Resources Department's Reservoir Information dashboard.

Meanwhile, the low-lying areas in several mandals of the Krishna and NTR districts remain affected due to the flood. Several tail-end villages in Krishna district were waterlogged.

Various places in the districts, including Vijayawada, received heavy rainfall on Saturday as the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal prevails.

Vijayawada recorded a rainfall of 53 mm from morning till 7 p.m., according to the AP State Planning Development Society's real-time rainfall report. Traffic flow was interrupted as several roads in the city were waterlogged due to the heavy rainfall for more than a couple of hours in the evening.

Nandigama, Vissannapeta, G. Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district and Ungutur, Gudivada and Penamaluru mandals of Krishna district received over 30 mm rainfall.

