Heavy rain lashes easternmandals of Chittoor dist.

CHITTOOR

04 December 2020 23:51 IST

Highest rainfall of 64.2 mm recorded in BN Kandriga mandal

Heavy rain lashed eastern mandals of Chittoor district on Friday, while the administration has alerted the field staff of revenue, police and fire departments in vulnerable mandals in view of the ongoing impact of the Burevi cyclone.

According to information, the BN Kandriga mandal received the highest rainfall of 64.2 mm, while Gudupalle mandal received the lowest of 1.4 mm. In the western mandals, KV Palle recorded 29.4 mm.

Irrigation officials on Friday morning lifted four crest gates of the Araniyar project and released flood waters in Picthatur mandal. Officials said that in view of the constant rains due to the cyclonic effect, the water level has been under constant watch. Villagers in the nearby areas were cautioned and told to avoid negotiating the overflowing streams.

The Satyaavedu police have kept vigil at the causeway on the Nagalapuram-Uttukottai stretch on the Chennai NH and have been monitoring the vehicular movement due to overflowing of the rivulet. The fire department personnel cleared the uprooted trees at a couple of locations in Satyavedu mandal.

Meanwhile, several streams in Puthalapattu, Irala and Somala mandals were seen with cascading waters. The region witnessed a parched scenario since 2015.